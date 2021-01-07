MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join us at ‘The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021’ as Network18 and AB InBev bring together India's sharpest minds to shape a better world on Jan 11th 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth

If I’ve already had the coronavirus, can I get it again?

Some reinfections have been confirmed, but two new studies suggest that’s very unusual.

Associated Press
January 07, 2021 / 03:49 PM IST
Source: AP

Source: AP


If I’ve already had the coronavirus, can I get it again?


It’s possible, but such cases seem to be rare.


It’s not unusual to develop some immunity to a virus after an infection, since our bodies are generally better at recognizing and fighting off bugs they’ve encountered before. And that seems to be the case with the coronavirus as well, though scientists are still trying to figure out how long any protection might last.


Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Some reinfections have been confirmed, but two new studies suggest that’s very unusual.


In one, only two out of 1,265 health workers in the United Kingdom who were previously infected ended up testing positive again for the coronavirus in the following six months. In another study of people in the US, only 0.3 percent of people who had been infected tested positive for the virus over the next several months – around the same rate of positivity as the UK study.


The findings bode well for the COVID-19 vaccines that are being rolled out, which trigger the kind of immune responses that the studies found protective.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
Associated Press
TAGS: #coronavirus #Health
first published: Jan 7, 2021 03:49 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | What you need to know about India’s two vaccines; 71 Indians tested positive for new strain so far

Coronavirus Essential | What you need to know about India’s two vaccines; 71 Indians tested positive for new strain so far

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.