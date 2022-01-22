If Covid Vanished | Iceland, Coldplay and ‘Imagine’ are on Aditi Handa's mind

The Baker’s Dozen co-founder Chef Aditi Handa.

There are many startups that deal with futuristic concepts, involving advanced technology and AI.

Then there is a startup that has to do with something fundamental to our existence. Something simple, comforting and an art form of sorts – bread.

The Baker’s Dozen, co-founded by Aditi Handa and Sneh Jain in 2013 and with presence in nine Indian cities, posted delicious numbers in 2020-21, earning Rs 20 crore in revenue.

Handa, who has diplomas from the International Culinary Institute, New York, and Le Cordon Bleu, Paris, churns out all types of baked delights. But it is good old sourdough that is her signature.

In this interview, she talks about her wish list for life after Covid.

Iceland; it's been on my bucket list for a while now. I think the natural beauty of that place and all the unique wonders it has would be a sight to see.

Which famous stranger would you like to invite home and talk to and why?

Queen Elizabeth II, to understand how she is so resilient in spite of the pressures of her role.

What public performance would you like to attend?

A Coldplay concert. I have some tickets booked for their concert in July. Fingers crossed.

What group activity would you like to participate in?

Anything to do with dancing is always welcome.

What new skills would you like to learn?

During the first lockdown, I had started painting (as a lot of us did); I would love to find the time to pick that up again.

A song that comes to mind when you think of a Covid-free world.

It would be the iconic ‘Imagine’ by John Lennon. It resonates a lot with what we all want, a beautiful world with peace and unity, and it also brings out a sense of hope of how eventually everything will fall in place.

What would your approach to money be for life post-Covid?

It would be no different than what it is today.

What new invention/gadget would you like to see that would help us deal with future health crises?

A device that helps us better identify one’s mental health problems. I feel mental health is something that is impacting all of us and yet it seems to be the most difficult to detect and address.

What would your motto be for life after the pandemic?

Life for me hasn’t really slowed down during the pandemic, instead, it has moved faster. My motto has always been ‘Keep moving forward, no matter what’.