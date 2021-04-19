Huge crowd seen outside liquor shops as Delhi announces 6-day lockdown

Source: ANI

After the Delhi government on April 19 imposed a week long lockdown in the national capital due to the rising COVID-19 cases huge crowd was seen outside liquor shops flouting social distancing norms.

People were seen in large numbers outside liquor shops in the densely populated Khan Market and Gole Market areas in city.

As part of the six-day lockdown, a curfew on movement of individuals will be imposed from 10.00 pm on April 19 to 6.00 am on April 26, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a televised address.

People queue up outside a liquor shop in Gole Market area. Delhi govt has decided to impose a lockdown in Delhi, from 10 pm tonight to 6 am next Monday (26th April). pic.twitter.com/DdbSfKaiHT — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2021

The six-day lockdown period will be used to arrange oxygen, medicines and add more beds in Delhi, said Kejriwal.

The announcement came shortly after his meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

The CM further said that essential services and food and medical services will continue as normal.

Delhi on April 18 recorded the biggest jump in its daily COVID-19 tally with 25,462 fresh cases, while the positivity rate shot up to 29.74 percent -- meaning almost every third sample being tested in the city is turning out to be positive.

Delivering more bad news in an unprecedented public health crisis sweeping not just Delhi but the entire nation, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said less than 100 ICU beds are available in hospitals in the capital. Authorities reported 161 deaths due to the disease in the last 24 hours. A day ago, 24,375 COVID-19 cases and 167 deaths were reported in the city.