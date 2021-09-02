HOW TO PROTECT INDIA AGAINST THE THIRD WAVE

By most authoritative estimates, the third wave of COVID-19 infections will hit India sometime later this year. It’s a grim prospect, considering the nationwide ordeal that the second wave caused not so long ago. Fortunately, India still has time to get its act together and avoid repeating earlier mistakes. It also gives the country a chance to ramp up vaccination drives, which is surely our best hope to combat the third wave.

Most third wave predictions are modelled on the progression of the pandemic in other countries. Wherever the vaccination numbers are low and COVID-19 safety protocols poorly enforced, spikes in infections have been observed. In India, a similar unwinding of lockdown protocols, instituted at the height of the second wave, might trigger a fresh spurt in cases. Furthermore, India is woefully short of the vaccination numbers required to ward off the threat of a third wave. As of July 9, 2021, India had administered at least one dose of the vaccine to 22.4% of the population, while only 5.3% have been fully vaccinated.

The warning signs are certainly there. India has seen a steady rise in the daily infected numbers over the past month, with certain regional hotspots contributing a disproportionate share of new cases, and hinting at the potential for a new outbreak. On top of this, medical experts are trying to grapple with and understand the threat posed by rapidly evolving strains of SARS-CoV-2. In light of these developments, it’s more important than ever to follow COVID safe behaviour, including wearing masks, maintaining strict social distance and washing your hands regularly.

But most importantly, everyone who is eligible must get vaccinated. It’s a national health priority, that has been aided and abetted by the country’s largest COVID-19 vaccine awareness drive, Network18 Sanjeevani – A Shot Of Life, a Federal Bank CSR initiative. As part of the campaign coverage of the third wave and its risks, we will host a special webinar on Friday, August 27, on ‘Third Wave & India: Can vaccines change the tide?’, with eminent experts, including Padma Shri Dr. Sanjeev Bagai, Chairman & MD, Nephron Clinic, New Delhi, along with renowned pulmonologists, Dr. Rajesh Chawla and Dr. Vinny Kantroo, from Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi. It promises to be an informative and enlightening look at how to protect ourselves against the third wave. Remember to tune in!