How to keep a room Covid-19 ready in case one has to isolate oneself

Pick an airy, well-ventilated room with an attached bath, if possible.

We all have two sides. One that we show in public and one that we see in the bathroom mirror. Yet in these tough times, we must look at both the practical and emotional aspects of our well-being.

By now we all know someone who's had Covid-19. It is practical to consider what we might do if someone in the family contracts the viral illness.

While staying at home is certainly most comfortable, one has to follow certain protocols to keep the rest of the family safe.

Here are a few tips to follow once symptoms show up, and the patient needs to stay in quarantine for 14 days.

First and foremost, pick a room with the maximum sunlight and ventilation where you can isolate yourself.

It is essential to pick a bedroom that has an attached bathroom. (Where this is not possible, keep bleach in the loo for cleaning.)

Stock up your room with all possible essentials like water, clothes, multiple towels, bed linen, toiletries, masks, sanitisers, steam inhaler, garbage bags. Any and everything possible.

Try to declutter your space as much as possible.

It's important to be able to walk and do some exercises even if it's just some yoga stretches. You could get tired of lying down, so if health permits, you must sit on a chair and practice breathing exercises.

Since you will be resting a lot, having a television or a laptop where you can binge-watch would be a bonus.

Besides the practical aspects, there's a lot of sad news around and it can easily send anyone into a spiral - so mental wellbeing is equally important.

It would be nice to surround yourself with books that you love, they can be inspirational, or anything that excites you. Thanks to technology, you can do video chats with family - so it is essential to keep your chargers and laptops or phones at a one-arm distance.

Besides this you can keep photos of family members and loved ones around. Anything that brings you happiness, be it a little souvenir you bought on your favourite trip or an eye mask given by your loved one.

All I say is surround yourself with things that lift your spirits.

It would be wonderful to add some house plants, if possible. If there is access to aloe vera, jasmine, snake plant, valerian. They all help in their own way, from inducing sleep to air purification and helping you relax.

If your symptoms are mild and you are isolating with ample time on hand, you need to find ways to keep yourself busy and occupied. I would say revisit old hobbies. This is the time. Be it painting, be it poetry writing, or even start writing the book you've always wanted to. Organise your paperwork or clean your wardrobes. As they say, cleaning is therapeutic. (Don't overdo it, of course.)

Over and above, just maintain a positive outlook by keeping your surroundings clean and organised. Surround yourself with things that make you happy and keep your morale high.