How To Address The Global Disparity In Vaccine Access

India recently crossed the milestone of 85 crore vaccine doses administered. If the country were to maintain its current vaccination pace, the entire population of adult citizens could be inoculated against COVID-19 latest by early next year. These successes owe much to the efficiency of our indigenous vaccine manufacturers, SII and Bharat Biotech, as well as the reach of mass vaccine awareness drives, like the one conducted by Network18 Sanjeevani – A Shot Of Life, a CSR initiative by Federal Bank Ltd. But for a globalized economy like ours, and especially for a culture built on the values of ‘Vasudeva Kutumbakkam’, India’s concerns must now extend to the world, and the growing disparity in vaccine access between the rich and the poor globally, which threatens to spawn new variants of the virus.

One of the primary actions to redress this imbalance, recommended by the WHO’s Independent Allocation Vaccine Group (IAVG), is for vaccine producing and high coverage countries to prioritize vaccine equity and transparency. They can do so by allowing COVAXIN vaccine supply contracts to take precedence, and to eliminate earmarking or hoarding of vaccines, which has resulted in extensive spoilage and waste. India is part of these redressal efforts too, with the country pledging to donate 120 crore vaccine doses as part of the Quad group of countries, also comprising of Japan, Australia and US. It’s a demonstration of India’s willingness to put the common good above narrow regional or national concerns.

Besides assisting countries materially, India also provides a useful case study in how to overcome vaccine hesitancy and implement mass vaccination efforts. The experiences of Network18 Sanjeevani – A Shot Of Life, a CSR initiative by Federal Bank Ltd. to spread vaccine awareness and access to all Indians, have shown that private institutions, NGOs and civil society can be useful allies in breaking down barriers of misinformation. It has also demonstrated the importance of the collective spirit, which can pitch vaccinations as part of a national effort to protect families and communities. But most of all, it has shown that no target is too big to be accomplished, with a little bit of courage and determination.

These are qualities that the world needs in abundance right now. With IAVG projecting a 25% drop in vaccine supplies through the second half of 2021, it’s time for the world to redirect resources and help nations with low vaccine coverage. As individual citizens, we must support the ideals of vaccine equity and international solidarity. We must help reach out to those who have been denied the basic rights of health and immunity. After all, the pandemic sees no differences in race, culture or religion.

To keep up with the latest COVID-19 vaccine-related news and information, follow Network18 Sanjeevani – A Shot Of Life, a Federal Bank Ltd, and help shape a healthier, safer and fairer world.