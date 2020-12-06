How Odisha Government's Rs 400 Price Cap On RT-PCR Tests May Push Others To Follow Suit

Source: New York TImes

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

The Odisha government this past week capped the price of RT-PCR test in private laboratories at Rs 400, the lowest in the country. In fact the price gap between RT-PCR and rapid antigen tests have significantly narrowed.

RT-PCR (Real-time reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) kits are considered the gold standard for COVID-19 tests due to its high sensitivity, compared to the rapid antigen tests that throw more false results.

The price of RT-PCR test at private laboratories and hospitals which was initially pegged at Rs 4,500 by ICMR, has crashed by 10 times. Currently most of the RT-PCR tests are priced anywhere between Rs 900 - Rs 1800.

Well Odisha isn't a major market, but nevertheless, the decision the state government took, impacted the stocks of diagnostic companies. Shares of Metropolis and Dr Lal Pathlabs dropped 6.44 percent and 2.38 percent respectively, on anticipation that other states may follow suit.

Follow our LIVE Updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

One executive compared the steep drop of RT-PCR testing to Moore's Law which in electronics refers to a perception that the number of transistors on a microchip doubles every two years, though the cost of computers is halved.

Competition

India has the second-highest COVID-19 cases in the world, with 96 million confirmed cases, and with 0.4 million active cases, as on December 5. The cumulative total samples tested by India, as on December 5, is 145.9 million. India has the domestic capacity to produce over 1 billion RT-PCR test kits.

From just a few thousand tests in March-April, India now conducts more than 1 million tests per day. About one-third of these tests are done with RT-PCR kits, and the remaining are rapid antigen tests.

Check here for the latest updates on all COVID-19 vaccines

Now, there are about 100 companies, both domestic and overseas, small and big, competing to supply RT-PCR test kits as India ramps up testing for COVID-19, leading to a price war.

This also coincided with the expansion of capacities undertaken by global raw material suppliers of enzymes and reagents that go into the manufacture of the test kits.

Moneycontrol earlier reported how the retail prices of test kits have crashed over 80 percent. From Rs 1,200 in March-April, to Rs 200. Recently, Maharashtra government procured them for Rs 150 per kit, the lowest price so far.

The RT-PCR test kit component used to be 50 percent of the total cost of RT-PCR testing. Now it has dropped to less than 10 percent.

However, there was a lag of a few months, when the diagnostic labs didn't pass the full benefit of reduced RT-PCR test kit prices. This helped diagnostic chains to wriggle out of the revenue loss in non-COVID-19 testing, and post decent enough profits.

Now with governments catching up with price caps, diagnostic companies will have to settle for lesser margins, but it shouldn't be a problem as the non-COVID-19 testing is back to normal.