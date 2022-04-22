Hong Kong to allow international travellers for first time since 2020

Hong Kong will allow non residents to enter the financial hub from May for the first time in more than two years, a small step in unwinding stringent coronavirus restrictions which have turned the city into one of the world's most isolated places.

Hong Kong's rules for airlines that carry infected COVID-19 patients will also be eased slightly, the government said in a statement on Friday, with the threshold for suspending incoming flights rising to five infected passengers from three currently.

A ban on individual airline routes will be shortened to five days from 7.

Foreign travellers will be subject to the same procedure as residents, the government said.

The announcement comes with daily infections under 1000 for more than a week from a peak of more than 70,000 on March 3.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Hong Kong's borders have essentially been closed since early 2020 with very few flights and weeks long quarantine for arrivals.

Most flights currently landing in Hong Kong, which prides itself as the east-meets-west gateway, are from mainland China and a few other Asian cities.

Eleven flight routes were banned this week from airlines including Cathay Pacific, Emirates, Qantas, and KLM, according to government records. There have been more than 70 flight bans so far this year.

The former British colony lifted a ban on flights arriving from nine countries including the U.S. and Britain on April 1 and cut quarantine for residents to seven days from 14, but the still stringent criteria mean that few flights can operate in what was once one of the world's busiest transit hubs.

Hong Kong has followed mainland China in implementing a "dynamic zero" coronavirus policy which aims to curb all outbreaks.

Thousands of residents trying to return to Hong Kong have been impacted by last minute cancellations, leaving them scrambling to find alternative routes while ensuring they can secure their quarantine hotel room amid tight supply.

Hong Kong reopened gyms, beauty parlours, theme parks and cinemas on Thursday for the first time in more than four months.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes