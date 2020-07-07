Hetero facilitates COVID-19 patients to access their remdesivir version

With requests for access to antiviral drug Remdesivir for treatment of hospitalised COVID-19 patients on oxygen pouring from across India, Hetero has launched a service to reach out to the patients.

Patients who are in need of the drug will have to fill details such as Name, email, location, contact, number, and quantity, provided on the product enquiry page on Hetero's website.

Hetero's team will reach out to patients, and try to facilitate the access to its drug Covifor if it is available. The company is also providing a service that allows patients to know in which hospitals their drug is available.

Hetero is directly supplying the drug to hospitals.

To be sure, sources in Hetero told that they can't assure 100 percent delivery, as drug is launched in select few cities where there is high burden of COVID-19 cases, and limited stocks are running out.

The company said it is scaling up production, and the shortages are expected to ease in next few days.

Please read here how remdesivir has been sold at up to six times the cost of the retail price of the drug manufactured by Hetero, which is Rs 5,400 per vial.

The government approved remdesivir's generic versions of Cipla and Mylan. Cipla said its drug will be available in next 2-3 days, and Mylan availability is still not know.

Remdesivir's prescription for COVID-19 has been recommended for five days, 200 mg IV (intravenous) on day one followed by 100 mg IV daily for four days.