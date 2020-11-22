Here's all you need to know about the Feluda paper strip test for COVID-19

Debojyoti Chakraborty, Senior Scientist, at the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology, shows the COVID-19 tests results done by 'Feluda' paper strips. (Image: Reuters/Adnan Abidi)

Feluda, a cost-effective paper strip testing kit for COVID-19, will soon be rolled out in major cities.

The indigenously developed will be rolled out in Delhi, Bengaluru Ahmedabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Pune, according to media reports.

Feluda is an acronym for FNCas9 Editor-Limited Uniform Detection Assay. The name is also based on a fictional detective created by Bengali writer Satyajit Ray.

The test could give results in less than an hour, faster than the gold standard RT-PCR tests. So far pricing of this COVID-19 test has not been mentioned.

The test was created the Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (CSIR-IGIB), and will be launched by Tata Group.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan in October said the test has shown 96 percent sensitivity and 98 percent specificity for detecting the novel coronavirus.

The test is based on a genome editing technology CRISPR (Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats).

The test will be available in a phased manner at laboratories of Apollo Hospital and Tata Medical and Diagnostics (Tata MD), as per a report by The New Indian Express.

"The addition of Tata MD Check as part of the testing arsenal will be a boost to the ongoing efforts against this pandemic. We are happy to further the cause of Aatmanirbhar Bharat in providing the launch pad for adoption of this indigenously developed test. Individuals can download Apollo 24/7 app with the benefit of availing reports within two hours," Dr Sangita Reddy, joint managing director, Apollo Hospitals told the paper.

The Feluda test was approved by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) in September.