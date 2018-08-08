Here’s a natural diet that can help reverse diabetes

Diabetes is a condition that is characterised by chronically elevated blood sugar levels and insulin resistance, which is a hormone produced by the way your body deals with sugar. If insulin resistance is driving the condition, those who have diabetes need to stop consuming foods that add to the problem.

Avoid refined carbohydrates including pasta, rice and whole grain bread. You should eliminate added sugar altogether if your body is in a state where you cannot process carbohydrates.

Include high-quality protein and fat with every meal as it stabilises blood sugar levels and promotes satiety and fullness. If you like to snack, always keep high-fat healthy munchies around like olives, hummus or nuts.

The glycemic index of a food tells you about the blood glucose raising potential of food. If you are fighting diabetes, stick to low glycemic foods like stone fruits, non-starchy vegetables, avocados, berries, organic meat and raw pastured dairy.

Regular exercise also helps in reversing diabetes naturally. Workouts support metabolism by burning fat and building lean muscles. In addition to walking and stretching, you might want to try cardio or weight training which increases insulin sensitivity.