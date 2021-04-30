eye-on-india Here are some handy tips to get vaccinated safely amid rising COVID-19 cases As India opens vaccination for people above 18 years of age, vaccination centres could see huge rush of people. Experts are sounding caution as the chances of people contracting virus increases manifold in an indoor setting and amid a large crowd if proper precautions and Covid-19 appropriate behaviour are not adhered to. Here are some handy tips that you can take before heading to take the jab so that you and your loved ones remain safe from the second wave of coronavirus.