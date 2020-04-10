Hello! This is.. | Vishal Gondal on impact of COVID-19 on health & fitness

Home confinement for weeks due to the lockdown amid a global pandemic has led to a loss of access to gyms & public parks and a disruption in our physical fitness routines causing an unhealthy lifestyle.

How does one remain physically fit while staying at home? What are tech-driven fitness start-ups offering to consumers? Are online fitness sessions worth it? And can a health-tech startup offer solutions to prevent the spread of COVID-19?

Vishal Gondal, Founder & CEO, GOQii answers these questions in an exclusive conversation with Network18's Mridu Bhandari.

Watch the video for more.