you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Apr 10, 2020 11:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hello! This is.. | Vishal Gondal on impact of COVID-19 on health & fitness

In this webcast, GOQii Founder & CEO Vishal Gondal tells Network18's Mridu Bhandari about ways o lead a healthy lifestyle amid COVID-19 lockdown

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Home confinement for weeks due to the lockdown amid a global pandemic has led to a loss of access to gyms & public parks and a disruption in our physical fitness routines causing an unhealthy lifestyle.

How does one remain physically fit while staying at home? What are tech-driven fitness start-ups offering to consumers? Are online fitness sessions worth it? And can a health-tech startup offer solutions to prevent the spread of COVID-19?

Vishal Gondal, Founder & CEO, GOQii answers these questions in an exclusive conversation with Network18's Mridu Bhandari.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Apr 10, 2020 11:05 am

tags #coronavirus #Health & Fitness #Hello! this is.. #physical fitness routines #video #Webcast

