Hello! This is.. | Vishal Gondal on impact of COVID-19 on health & fitness

In this webcast, GOQii Founder & CEO Vishal Gondal tells Network18's Mridu Bhandari about ways o lead a healthy lifestyle amid COVID-19 lockdown
Home confinement for weeks due to the lockdown amid a global pandemic has led to a loss of access to gyms & public parks and a disruption in our physical fitness routines causing an unhealthy lifestyle.
How does one remain physically fit while staying at home? What are tech-driven fitness start-ups offering to consumers? Are online fitness sessions worth it? And can a health-tech startup offer solutions to prevent the spread of COVID-19?
Vishal Gondal, Founder & CEO, GOQii answers these questions in an exclusive conversation with Network18's Mridu Bhandari.
