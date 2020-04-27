Hello! This is... | Staying fit and boosting immunity at home

According to doctors and medical experts around the globe, a strong immune system can help battle novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, better.

What kind of food can help build this immunity? Why is the consumption of Vitamin C important? What does an ideal quarantine food plan include? How can working couples minimise meal preparation time as they work from home? And what are the benefits of turmeric milk that Indians have been drinking for generations?

Celebrity nutritionist and author Rujuta Diwekar answers these questions and more in this exclusive conversation with Network18's Mridu Bhandari.