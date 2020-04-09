Hello! This is.. | Dr. Vishal Chhabra On Managing Mental Wellness During Lockdown

The nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus is an unprecedented one. Never before in history, has the country ever come to a halt like this.

Shrouded in fear with clouds of uncertainty all around, people are confined to their homes adapting to a new lifestyle. The current scenario can also have a serious impact on one's mental health. How do you take control of your mental well-being in this situation?

Listen in to Dr Vishal Chhabra, Senior Consultant Psychiatrist - Fortis Hospital, in conversation with Network18's Sumit Sinha in this exclusive podcast as he reveals some interesting facets of the human mind and suggests ways to tackle the blues.