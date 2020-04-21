App
Last Updated : Apr 21, 2020 06:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hello! This is... | Celebrity fitness instructor Namrata Purohit on staying fit at home

Namrata Purohit, Celebrity Fitness Instructor & Founder, The Pilates Studio shares her insight on how we can stay fit while staying indoors

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

As India remains under lockdown, physical fitness has become a tad difficult for those who love their gym workouts, personal training sessions or even a walk in the park. So how do we stay fit while staying indoors?

What is an ideal daily fitness routine to follow?

How are brick and mortar fitness companies strategising to monetise virtual fitness sessions?

Bollywood's favourite Pilates Instructor Namrata Purohit answers these questions and more in this exclusive conversation with Network18's Mridu Bhandari.

First Published on Apr 21, 2020 06:30 pm

tags #fitness #Health #Lifestyle #video

