Healthcare activists miffed with government for moving out NPPA chairman Bhupendra Singh

In a late night announcement, the government moved out Bhupendra Singh, the chairman of the India drug price regulator - National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) – which became a prominent body trying to rein in profiteering and promote affordable healthcare.

The government is yet to name a replacement.

Sources told Moneycontrol that government was under tremendous pressure from within and outside to move him out.

“He was too hot to handle for the government,” said the person who didn’t want to be named.

Singh, who belongs to 1985 batch of Uttar Pradesh cadre, was NPPA's head since 2016.

Singh will now head National Authority of Chemical Weapons Convention (NACWC), Cabinet Secretariat that liaisons and oversees the destruction of India’s chemical weapons in compliance with Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons - the body that implements the Chemical Weapons Convention, the first international treaty to outlaw an entire class of such weapons.

He is one of 23 IAS officers to be appointed in a new role by the Appointments Committee.

Singh was instrumental in bringing medical devices under price control.

Under Singh, NPPA slashed has prices of coronary stents by over 85 percent last year in a move to improve access to the life-saving devices, meant to prevent heart attacks.

Later last year, NPPA also used its emergency powers to fix maximum prices and trade margins of knee implants bringing down their prices by up to 78 percent.

He was also relentless in his pursuit to add more and more drug formulations under price control causing heart burn to the industry.

Under his watch – the drug price regulator improved on its enforcement by collecting hundreds of crore rupees through penalties for companies violating Drug Price Control Order (DPC) and overcharging consumers.

The NPPA also saw unprecedented success in the courts with its stands vindicated by favourable judgments passed by the Supreme Court and High Courts.

NPPA took a proactive step of collecting bills from some hospitals in the NCR region after complaints by patients.

The bills highlighted exorbitant margins that hospitals were charging patients for various drugs, consumables and medical devices.

Another source, who tracks the NPPA, compared the move of transferring Singh to NACWC to sending him to “Kalapani” – an isolated colonial prison in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Even his colleagues at Department of Pharmaceuticals, under Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers weren’t happy as NPPA was overriding their mandate at times.

The All India Drugs Action network (AIDAN), a group of healthcare-focused NGOs, has expressed concern over the transfer and asked the government to reconsider its decision.

“We are deeply concerned about the manner and timing of the transfer of Bhupendra Singh, Chairman, NPPA, a move which seriously impacts public interest particularly when measures are being taken to plug unethical profiteering,” said AIDAN in a statement.

AIDAN recollected a similar move to replace Injeti Srinivas even before the completion of one year following the price regulation decision he took of critical cardiac and diabetes medicines through public interest of the DPCO.

“We fear that Mr. Singh's transfer is total disregard to the public interest is due to the pressure from the industry and corporate hospital lobby. The pharmaceutical industry has long sought to undermine and weaken the NPPA in order to enable uninhibited profiteering and circumvention of the law. The recent price revise of coronary stents angered the US-based MNCs which ran a malicious campaign against the regulatory authority,” AIDAN said.

“The final precipitating factor, we believe, was the report analysing bills of four patients and which exposed the gross overcharging and misconduct of private hospitals. In this same report, the NPPA appealed for policy intervention to correct the injustice towards patients as it had reached the limits of its mandate,” AIDAN added.

“By transferring the Chairman, the institution's positive outlook towards consumers will be blocked and messages uncertainty for continuation of critical interventions to make medicines more affordable to the common man and to stem systematic looting in the healthcare industry. Not appointing a replacement will render the NPPA nonfunctional at a critical juncture when patients interest must be served,” AIDAN said.

The Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AIMED) – the lobby group of domestic medical devices manufacturers – said the move to transfer Singh was “not good for consumers.”

Rajiv Nath, forum coordinator of AIMED, said the MNC lobby was behind the transfer of Singh.