 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsHealth

Health ministry trashes reports of hasty approval to Covaxin under political pressure

Ayushman Kumar
Nov 17, 2022 / 02:24 PM IST

Bharat Biotech said company faced no external pressure to accelerate development of Covaxin, adding they had an internal pressure to develop a safe, and effective vaccine for the Covid-19 pandemic, to save lives and livelihoods in India and globally.

File image of a vial of Covaxin vaccine

The Centre on Thursday rubbished media reports claiming lapses in the regulatory approval of Covaxin, the indigenous Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by Bharat Biotech, as misleading and fallacious.

The Union health ministry said that the regulators followed a scientific approach with prescribed norms for approving Covid-19 vaccines for Emergency Use Authorisation.

There have been media reports claiming that Bharat Biotech, the manufacturer of Covaxin, “had to skip certain processes” and “speed” up clinical trials due to political pressure. The reports further claim that there were several irregularities in the three phases of the clinical trials conducted for the vaccine. These media reports are completely misleading, fallacious and ill-informed,” the health ministry said.

The clarification from the government came two days after a report published on November 15 claimed to have accessed the ‘internal documents’ related to Covaxin’s approval.

According to the report, the Indian regulators endorsed Covaxin, despite discrepancies in the number of clinical trial participants.

Also read: Bharat Biotech's nasal vaccine gets DCGI nod