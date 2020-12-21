Health Ministry to hold meeting of Joint Monitoring Group today to discuss new coronavirus strain

Representative image

Union Health Ministry has called an urgent meeting of its Joint Monitoring Group today to discuss the emergence of a mutated variant of the coronavirus in the United Kingdom, which has led to a surge in the infection rate there.

Several European Union nations moved to ban flights from the UK and others were considering similar action as the British government warned that the potent new strain of the virus was "out of control" and imposed a stringent new stay-at-home lockdown.

France, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria and Italy all announced restrictions on UK travel, hours after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that Christmas shopping and gatherings in southern England must be cancelled because of the new coronavirus variant.

"The Joint Monitoring Group (JMG) chaired by the Director-General of Health Services (DGHS) will hold a meeting on December 21 to discuss the issue of the mutated variant of the coronavirus reported from the UK. WHO's India representative Dr Roderico H Ofrin, who is also a member of the JMG, is likely to participate in the meeting," a source told PTI.

Johnson said Saturday that a fast-moving new variant of the virus that is 70 percent more transmissible than existing strains appeared to be driving the rapid spread of new infections in London and southern England in recent weeks.

The World Health Organization has said that it was "in close contact with U.K. officials on the new #COVID19 virus variant" and promised to update governments and the public as more is learned.

European Union experts believe existing vaccines against coronavirus are effective against the new fast-spreading strain identified in Britain, Germany's Health Minister said on December 20.

"According to everything we know so far" the new strain "has no impact on the vaccines", which remain "just as effective", Jens Spahn told public broadcaster ZDF, citing "talks among experts of European authorities".

Spahn was referring especially to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which is already being administered in countries including the US and UK and which is on the brink of receiving approval from the European Medicines Agency.