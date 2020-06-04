App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2020 11:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Govt simplifies clinical trial rules to expedite COVID-19 vaccine development: Report

The new process is likely to help Indian pharmaceutical companies develop and get a COVID-19 vaccine to the market faster.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

In a bid to make vaccines available to meet the emergency demand due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Union Health Ministry has permitted some relaxations to the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and the subsequent rules, Business Standard has reported.

The new process is likely to help Indian pharmaceutical companies develop and get a COVID-19 vaccine to the market faster.

Earlier, if a pharmaceutical company intended to manufacture and stock a vaccine for COVID-19, it had to follow a complex process for marketing authorisation.

Close

Several applications had to be made for conducting clinical trials of the vaccine. The company would have to again follow a series of application processes after the trials had completed.

related news

Permission was also required from the Central Licensing Authority under the New Drugs and Clinical Trials Rules, 2019, to manufacture the vaccine.

Now, some of the rules have been “deferred in public interest” to the ongoing pandemic. “We are in talks with vaccine makers here. So far, it looks like some of the global candidates, like the Oxford one, may be available sooner than the others. There are some key Indian candidates, too. The government will take an inter-departmental approach to ensure that the right vaccine candidate is available for Indians at the earliest," the newspaper quoted a government official as saying.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Several companies and research organisations are currently scrambling to come up with a vaccine against the novel coronavirus, or SARS-CoV-2.

Brazil this month will start testing an experimental vaccine against the coronavirus being developed by researchers at the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca Plc.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Facebook-BCG report suggests these measures for businesses to unlock the changing consumer behaviour in the current pandemic. Read More!

First Published on Jun 4, 2020 11:23 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Health #India #vaccine

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

'Lockdown in India is draconian': Rajiv Bajaj criticises management of COVID-19 crisis in talks with Rahul Gandhi

'Lockdown in India is draconian': Rajiv Bajaj criticises management of COVID-19 crisis in talks with Rahul Gandhi

Unlock 1.0: What India needs to do to get retail ready

Unlock 1.0: What India needs to do to get retail ready

Adani Group asks Airports Authority for more time to clear dues for three airports due to COVID-19 stress: Report

Adani Group asks Airports Authority for more time to clear dues for three airports due to COVID-19 stress: Report

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.