Health Ministry issues post-COVID protocol for recovered patients; here are the details

The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare on September 13 issued a management protocol for patients who have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The document, published by the Health Ministry, provides an approach for managing patients who have recovered from COVID-19 for care at home.

However, the procedure is not meant to be seen as preventive or as a curative therapy. “The recovery period is likely to be longer for patients who suffered from more severe form of the disease and those with pre-existing illness,” the document suggested.

Here’s the Health Ministry’s post-recovery protocol:



Continue COVID-19 appropriate behaviour (use of mask, hand and respiratory hygiene, physical distancing).



Drink adequate amount of warm water (if not contra-indicated).



If health permits, regular household work to be done. Professional work to be resumed in graded manner.



Mild/moderate exercise or daily practice of Yogasana, Pranayama and meditation, as much as health permits or as prescribed. Breathing exercises as prescribed by treating physician. Daily morning or evening walk at a comfortable pace as tolerated.



Balanced nutritious diet, preferably easy to digest freshly cooked soft diet.



Have adequate sleep and rest.



Avoid smoking and consumption of alcohol.



Take regular medications as advised for COVID-19 and also for managing comorbidities, if any. A doctor must be always informed about all medicines that the individual is taking (allopathic/AYUSH) so as to avoid prescription interaction.



Self-health monitoring at home: temperature, blood pressure, blood sugar (especially, if diabetic), pulse oximetry etc. (if medically advised).



Look for early warning signs like high grade fever, breathlessness, Sp02 < 95 percent, unexplained chest pain, new onset of confusion, focal weakness.



If there is persistent dry cough/sore throat, do saline gargles and take steam inhalation. Add herbs/spices for gargling/steam inhalation. Cough medications, should be taken on advice of medical doctor or qualified practitioner of AYUSH.



Take immunity promoting AYUSH medicine (to be practiced and prescribed by a qualified practitioner of AYUSH).





Recovered individuals to share their positive experiences with their friends and relatives using social media, community leaders, opinion leaders, religious leaders for creating awareness, dispelling myths and stigma.



Take support of community based self-help groups, civil society organizations, and qualified professionals for recovery and rehabilitation process (medical, social, occupational and livelihood).



Seek psycho-social support from peers, community health workers, counsellor. If required seek mental health support service.



Participate in group sessions of yoga, meditation etc. while taking all due precautions like physical distancing.





The first follow-up visit (physical/telephonic) should be within seven days after discharge, preferably at the hospital where he/she underwent treatment.



Subsequent treatment/follow up visits may be with the nearest qualified allopathic/AYUSH practitioner/medical facility of other systems of medicine. Poly-therapy is to be avoided due to potential for unknown drug-drug interaction, which may lead to Serious Adverse Events (SAE) or Adverse Effects (AE).



Patients who had undergone home isolation, if they complain of persisting symptoms, will visit the nearest health facility.



Severe cases requiring critical care support will require more stringent follow up.



Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare