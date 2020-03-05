App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Mar 05, 2020 09:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Health Ministry hall turns into Coronavirus 'war-room' as 30 Indians infected

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also keeping a close watch on the coronavirus outbreak in the country and how different states are tackling the situation.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

With the sudden surge of Coronavirus cases in India over the past few days, a conference hall located inside the office of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has turned into a war-room to control COVID-19.

Starting March 2, the third floor of the office located in Nirman Bhawan, Delhi, has been transformed into a salon, where policy decisions concerning the deadly virus – that has claimed thousands of lives globally – are taken.

The rapid transformation of the conference room happened on a day when two Indians – one from Delhi, another from Telangana – tested positive for Coronavirus.

It has now become like a second home for Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Health Ministry officials working for the Emergency Medical Response Unit, the National Centre for Disease Control, and the Central Surveillance Unit at the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme.

According to a Hindustan Times report, health experts, technicians, and directors of three hospitals – All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Safdarjung Hospital, and Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital – in Delhi are also frequenting the place.

While there are no dashboards or monitors in the room to give the top authorities real-time updates, medicos use hotlines, emails, and video conferences to keep a tab on the number of suspected and confirmed cases.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also keeping a close watch on the coronavirus outbreak in the country and how different states are tackling the situation. Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba holds frequent review meets with respective state government representatives to seek regular updates.

Vardhan has said, “The PMO is being briefed regularly about the preparedness. We are working as a unit to combat the threat due to Covid-19 in the nation and adopting a coordinated and collective effort.”

First Published on Mar 5, 2020 09:02 pm

