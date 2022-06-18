Healing Space | Inflation is mental first, economic later

Anxieties tend to feel more urgent and pressing than they are. The amount of money we think we need to get over an inflation surge may feel like more than we actually do. (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

Note to readers: Healing Space is a weekly series that helps you dive into your mental health and take charge of your wellbeing through practical DIY self-care methods.

Surging inflation causes despair, anger, resentment and frustration, but also affects self-worth. With it comes the sense that no matter how hard we work, our savings go a very short way and bring diminishing satisfaction. It is an essential loss of hope, and franticness for the present moment.

The inverse is also true: all those emotions fuel inflation. When prices are rising and you’re getting less value for your money, research shows people tend to spend more rapidly in anticipation of a future price rise. This becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy because as we collectively spend more, we save less, increasing the velocity of money, and sparking off further inflation in the process.

Inflation is first a collective mental cycle and then an economic one.

Inflation may be based on entirely rational human expectations, the Muthian forecasting of prices on an expected timeline. On the other hand, we are also subject to our personal irrational motivations and fears about the future, Keynesian waves of optimism and pessimism. The truth of human consumer behaviour is somewhere in-between. Neither are we constantly rational nor always swept up in the prevalent emotional tide. Our financial decisions are often based on our own past experiences and the feedback we received from them that we place in larger contexts. So, if we took a risk on a short position, a real estate investment, or bought the dip in a downturn and found it paid off in the past, we are more likely to believe in our capacity to tide over a current market that’s outpacing us.

We tend to trust personally-verified information that we have accumulated to form the basis of our instinct with far more conviction than we trust objective data, or what global trends dictate, though we may use them to find our bearings. This can be useful in gauging how we react to market sentiment. You ordered carrots from your vegetable vendor but the bag appeared to be lighter than usual for the same price, or the vegetables smaller and of poorer quantity. This is more likely to impact your restraint and the image you have about your financial capacity than any other information you learn.

In an inflationary market, we are driven by high anxiety, and this is determined by these experiential fixed parameters. What are the things or the quantities of them you purchase regularly that you are allowing to fuel your fear and anxiety? What are the ways in which these trigger subconscious beliefs? For instance, does the fact that you omitted carrots from the curry today trigger a deep-rooted fear of lack or going without?

These are what determine your optimism or pessimism, and your choice to join the wave of the day. Your ability to remain equanimous, guided by your internal mechanism, is more vital to coasting over the rough waves than your ability to forecast them. Simply, a boat equipped for the long ocean-crossing is not looking to avoid the squalls, it expects to meet them along the way. A sailor who is affected by the height of each wave will have a more terrifying journey than the one who takes the squall as par for the course.

Our personal points of reference are what fuel our anxiety but they are also what give us the ability to break away from internalizing collective sentiment and acting individually. This doesn’t mean that we disregard the critical first-hand information our experience gives us, but it does require us to put it in perspective. Anxieties tend to feel more urgent and pressing than they are. The amount of money we think we need to get over an inflation surge may feel like more than we actually do, just like many of us vastly overestimate what amount we will need in the bank for retirement, and work off that panic. We could be triggering childhood beliefs, inherited notions from parents; for instance, if the fridge or snack cupboard isn’t fully stocked, or we are not hosting a big party for our anniversary, we are not doing well. Social and personal belief systems deeply influence how we choose to act upon our fears.

Once you’re able to identify what local factors are whipping up your sentiment, you will be able to trace a direct link to the fears it triggers and how you act on those anxieties.

Map your financial anxieties

1. Is the motivation for your purchase / investment rational or irrational?

2. Are you acting from anxiety, fear, concern about your self-image?

3. How much will be enough to limit your fear? Set an upper limit.

4. Are you collecting biased data that confirms your worst-case scenario?

5. What is your past experience of risk and overcoming a downturn that gives you important lessons?