Has oxygen supply improved in Delhi hospitals? Here's what Fortis CEO has to say

Has oxygen supply improved for hospitals in Delhi? Hear out Fortis CEO ​Ashutosh Raghuvanshi's take on Moneycontrol Masterclass. "The oxygen situation is still grim but if we compare to last week we are in a much more comfortable situation but it is nowhere near normal. Supplies are still disrupted, we are getting oxygen but there are many occasions it takes hours to get a refill. That is the same situation for hospitals across NCR region. But we expect situation should normalise in the next week or so".

