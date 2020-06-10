Harvard study suggests COVID-19 was spreading in Wuhan in August; China calls findings ‘ridiculous’

The novel coronavirus may have been spreading in China since August 2019, according to a research by Harvard Medical School. The research based on satellite images of hospital travel patterns and search engine data suggests that the virus might have started spread months before the first cases were formally recorded.

However, China has promptly dismissed the report as "ridiculous".

The research, which has not been peer-reviewed by other scientists, used data for symptom-related queries on search engines for things such as “cough” and “diarrhoea” and satellite imagery of hospital parking lots in China’s Wuhan city — where the disease was first identified in late 2019.

The Harvard research, which was posted online as a preprint, showed a steep increase in hospital car park occupancy in August 2019.

“In August, we identify a unique increase in searches for diarrhoea which was neither seen in previous flu seasons nor mirrored in the cough search data,” the research suggests.

Authors of the study have claimed that there was increased hospital traffic and symptom search in Wuhan well before the documented start of the novel coronavirus pandemic in December 2019.

“While we cannot confirm if the increased volume was directly related to the new virus, our evidence supports other recent work showing that emergence happened before identification at the Huanan Seafood market (in Wuhan),” they said.

China rejects findings

During a news briefing on June 8, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said: “I think it is ridiculous, incredibly ridiculous, to come up with this conclusion based on superficial observations such as traffic volume.”

Globally, there have been over 72.2 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 4.1 lakh people have died so far. The United States, Brazil, Russia, the United Kingdom and India are the most-affected countries.

(With inputs from Reuters)