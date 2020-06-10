App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2020 09:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Harvard study suggests COVID-19 was spreading in Wuhan in August; China calls findings ‘ridiculous’

Authors of the study by Harvard Medical School have claimed that there was increased hospital traffic and symptom search in Wuhan well before the documented start of the novel coronavirus pandemic in December 2019.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
China's Wuhan city (File image: Reuters)
China's Wuhan city (File image: Reuters)

The novel coronavirus may have been spreading in China since August 2019, according to a research by Harvard Medical School. The research based on satellite images of hospital travel patterns and search engine data suggests that the virus might have started spread months before the first cases were formally recorded.

However, China has promptly dismissed the report as "ridiculous".

The research, which has not been peer-reviewed by other scientists, used data for symptom-related queries on search engines for things such as “cough” and “diarrhoea” and satellite imagery of hospital parking lots in China’s Wuhan city — where the disease was first identified in late 2019.

Close

The Harvard research, which was posted online as a preprint, showed a steep increase in hospital car park occupancy in August 2019.

related news

“In August, we identify a unique increase in searches for diarrhoea which was neither seen in previous flu seasons nor mirrored in the cough search data,” the research suggests.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Authors of the study have claimed that there was increased hospital traffic and symptom search in Wuhan well before the documented start of the novel coronavirus pandemic in December 2019.

“While we cannot confirm if the increased volume was directly related to the new virus, our evidence supports other recent work showing that emergence happened before identification at the Huanan Seafood market (in Wuhan),” they said.

China rejects findings

During a news briefing on June 8, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said: “I think it is ridiculous, incredibly ridiculous, to come up with this conclusion based on superficial observations such as traffic volume.”

Globally, there have been over 72.2 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 4.1 lakh people have died so far. The United States, Brazil, Russia, the United Kingdom and India are the most-affected countries.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 10, 2020 09:06 am

tags #China #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Health #world

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Panacea joins hands with Ireland's Refana to develop COVID-19 vaccine by early next year

Panacea joins hands with Ireland's Refana to develop COVID-19 vaccine by early next year

Real estate woes | Private equity investment in sector plummets 93% in 2020

Real estate woes | Private equity investment in sector plummets 93% in 2020

Crypto business takes off but industry still waiting for regulations  

Crypto business takes off but industry still waiting for regulations  

most popular

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.