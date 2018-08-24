Harvard professor debunks use of coconut oil, says it is 'pure poison'

A Harvard professor has questioned the popular belief of the benefits of using coconut oil. As reported by The Guardian, Karin Michels, an epidemiologist at the Harvard TH Chan School of public health, called coconut oil 'pure poison' in a viral YouTube video uploaded on Wednesday. The video has nearly 1 million views.

Michels in her video warned about coconut oil and claimed that it is one of the worst foods you can eat. She explains that coconut oil is extremely high in saturated fat and the consumption of this oil will lead you to a high level of cholesterol and heart disease. Even reports of the American Heart Association have shown that more than 80% of the fat in Coconut oil is saturated which is a lot higher than butter and beef fat.

Even another professor of Harvard has supported her comment by saying that oils high in saturated fat raise bad cholesterol of an individual. Consumption of too much-saturated oil is unhealthy and increases the risk of heart disease.

Some professors claimed that there is no loss in using Coconut oil occasionally but regular use will definitely have a bad effect on one’s health. Evidence has indicated that the oil was helpful in boosting high-density lipoproteins (HDL) cholesterol which clears arteries of low-density lipoproteins (LDL) also known as bad cholesterol, but its high saturated level approximately one third higher than butter means that it also raises the level of LDL cholesterol which is the basic reason of heart disease.