you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2018 05:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gujarat university scientists claim that cow urine is a better cure to cancer than chemo

The researchers claimed that cow urine can cure most types of common cancers

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Biotechnology scientists at Junagadh Agriculture University in Gujarat have claimed to have succeeded in their first attempt to kill cancer cells using cow urine or 'gaumutra' as an antidote to cancer.

According to a report by The Times of India, the research team consisting of assistant professors Shraddha Bhatt, Rukamsinh Tomar and research fellow Kavita Joshi, claimed that cow urine can cure most types of common cancers-mouth, cervix, lungs, kidney, skin and breast.

“This research was very risky because we directly experimented on cancer cells procured in a bottle. We found the exact quantity of cow urine required to kill particular number of cancer cells in a day,” Bhatt said in the report.

“The next step is to experiment it on a rat. Once this is successful, we will create oral pills for [the] different type of cancers. Chemotherapy kills healthy cells too while cow urine only kills infected cells,” Tomar added.

In India, Cows are worshipped and considered the most sacred, domesticated and beneficent animal. People have acknowledged the importance of cow- from farm to field to their kitchens. Ayurveda also emphasises on the benefits of the cow urine in the treatment of leprosy, abdominal colic pain, bloating among others.

According to the World Health Organisation, the number of new cancer cases is expected to rise by about 70% over the next 20 years.
First Published on Jul 5, 2018 05:59 pm

