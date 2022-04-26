English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Join us for an exclusive roundtable discussion on ‘Cloud technologies aiding agility in BFSI’. Click Here!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth

    GSK launches once daily, single inhaler-triple therapy for COPD patients

    Trelegy Ellipta (fluticasone furoate/umeclidinium/vilanterol) is the first once daily single-inhaler triple therapy (SITT) in India for COPD patients.

    PTI
    April 26, 2022 / 03:07 PM IST
    Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals

    Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday said it has launched Trelegy Ellipta for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) patients.

    Trelegy Ellipta (fluticasone furoate/umeclidinium/vilanterol) is the first once daily single-inhaler triple therapy (SITT) in India for COPD patients.

    The product launch comes after the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) approved the use of Trelegy Ellipta as maintenance treatment to prevent and relieve symptoms associated with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) in patients aged 18 and above.

    "This is a significant milestone which exemplifies the GSK ambition for patients. Healthcare professionals in India now have a new once-daily, single inhaler triple therapy for the optimal treatment of their COPD patients,” GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Executive Vice President Rashmi Hegde said in a statement.

    Trelegy is delivered via the innovative Ellipta inhaler that provides accurate dosing through its consistent dose delivery mechanism and is associated with less inhaler teaching time compared to other commonly used inhalers, the company said.

    Close

    Related stories

    Estimated COPD prevalence in India is over 100 million and accounts for over 9.5 per cent of the total deaths in India.

    The condition is usually caused by cigarette smoking, though long-term exposure to other lung irritants, like second-hand smoke, can also contribute to COPD.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Business #GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals #Health
    first published: Apr 26, 2022 03:07 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.