GSK launches once daily, single inhaler-triple therapy for COPD patients

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday said it has launched Trelegy Ellipta for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) patients.

Trelegy Ellipta (fluticasone furoate/umeclidinium/vilanterol) is the first once daily single-inhaler triple therapy (SITT) in India for COPD patients.

The product launch comes after the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) approved the use of Trelegy Ellipta as maintenance treatment to prevent and relieve symptoms associated with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) in patients aged 18 and above.

"This is a significant milestone which exemplifies the GSK ambition for patients. Healthcare professionals in India now have a new once-daily, single inhaler triple therapy for the optimal treatment of their COPD patients,” GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Executive Vice President Rashmi Hegde said in a statement.

Trelegy is delivered via the innovative Ellipta inhaler that provides accurate dosing through its consistent dose delivery mechanism and is associated with less inhaler teaching time compared to other commonly used inhalers, the company said.

Estimated COPD prevalence in India is over 100 million and accounts for over 9.5 per cent of the total deaths in India.

The condition is usually caused by cigarette smoking, though long-term exposure to other lung irritants, like second-hand smoke, can also contribute to COPD.





