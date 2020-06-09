App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2020 11:06 PM IST | Source: Reuters

GSK begins US test of experimental drug for pneumonia caused by COVID-19

The company said it plans to expand trial activity to sites in the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, South America and Africa.

Reuters

The British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) on June 9 said that it has started a trial in the United States to test an experimental rheumatoid arthritis drug on patients suffering from pneumonia caused by COVID-19.

The company said it plans to expand trial activity to sites in the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, South America and Africa.

GSK, which announced plans for the trial in May, has found that otilimab could ease the devastating effect of the virus on the lungs but not suppress it directly.

Close
Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 9, 2020 10:55 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #GlaxoSmithKline #Health #United States

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Delhi withdraws Special Corona Fee on liquor from June 10 but raises VAT to 25%

Delhi withdraws Special Corona Fee on liquor from June 10 but raises VAT to 25%

Tamil Nadu government files FIR against newscaster for video claiming lack of beds for COVID-19 patients

Tamil Nadu government files FIR against newscaster for video claiming lack of beds for COVID-19 patients

Major steel players may shelve capex plans: CRISIL

Major steel players may shelve capex plans: CRISIL

most popular

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.