GSK begins US test of experimental drug for pneumonia caused by COVID-19

The British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) on June 9 said that it has started a trial in the United States to test an experimental rheumatoid arthritis drug on patients suffering from pneumonia caused by COVID-19.

The company said it plans to expand trial activity to sites in the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, South America and Africa.

GSK, which announced plans for the trial in May, has found that otilimab could ease the devastating effect of the virus on the lungs but not suppress it directly.

