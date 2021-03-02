English
Growing evidence on Oxford shot should guide other countries, vaccine chief says

Asked if other countries should look at real world data from Public Health England, Andrew Pollard said: "I think that the scientific committees in each of these countries will be doing exactly that over the days ahead."

Reuters
March 02, 2021 / 03:36 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Real-world data on the effectiveness of Oxford and AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine in older people from its rollout in Britain should help inform decision making in other countries, Oxford Vaccine Group Director Andrew Pollard said on Tuesday.

Asked if other countries should look at real world data from Public Health England, Pollard said: "I think that the scientific committees in each of these countries will be doing exactly that over the days ahead.

"The strength of evidence that we're now seeing... all of that is being accessed by scientific committees in different countries, and I'm sure will help support their decision making," he told BBC radio.

TAGS: #Andrew Pollard #coronavirus #COVID-19 vaccine #Health #Oxford-AstraZeneca Vaccine
first published: Mar 2, 2021 03:20 pm

