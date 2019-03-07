App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Mar 07, 2019 05:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Green spaces may increase happiness, help you trust strangers: Study

The study, published in the journal Cities and Health, suggests that simple, inexpensive urban design interventions can increase well-being and social connections among city residents.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Image Courtesy: Wikimedia Commons
Image Courtesy: Wikimedia Commons
Whatsapp

Green spaces and colourful urban design elements may lead to higher levels of happiness, greater trust of strangers and environmental stewardship than locations without those amenities, a study has found.

The study, published in the journal Cities and Health, suggests that simple, inexpensive urban design interventions can increase well-being and social connections among city residents.

"The urban design interventions we studied are relatively simple and low-cost, but show great potential to improve individuals' emotional and social lives," said Hanna Negami, a PhD candidate at the University of Waterloo in Canada.

"Something as simple as adding greenery to a concrete lane or painting a rainbow crosswalk could help to enrich urban public spaces," Negami said.

related news

For the study, participants were taken on walking tours of Vancouver's West End neighbourhood and asked to complete a questionnaire via a smartphone application at six stops.

This included a pair of laneways (one green, one concrete), crosswalks (one painted rainbow, one standard zebra), and a pair of greenspaces (one wild community garden and one manicured greenspace).

The addition of greenspace and place-making initiatives can help promote social connections for citizens, and help to mitigate social isolation, researchers said.

They hope that these findings will ultimately help improve the experiences of people living in cities.

"We know that the design of a city has direct, measurable, psychological impact on its citizens," says Colin Ellard, a professor at the University of Waterloo.

"We have been able to show how such impact can be measured and what it can tell us about good, psychologically sustainable design," Ellard said.
First Published on Mar 7, 2019 05:52 pm

tags #Happiness #Health #World News

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Akshay Kumar to Flag Off Run to Promote Menstrual Hygiene on Women's D ...

Mamata Banerjee to Kick Off Lok Sabha Poll Campaign on Women's Day

Visit by Indo-Pak Delegations Will Help in De-escalating Tensions, Say ...

Income Tax Exemption Limit on Gratuity Doubled to Rs 20 Lakh, Says Lab ...

Flipkart Honor International Women’s Day Sale: up to Rs 6,000 Discou ...

International Women's Day: Breaking Gender Barriers, One App at a Time

CoA to Continue Bid to Isolate Pakistan Within ICC

Days After Unholy Alliance Barb, AAP Urges Rahul Gandhi to Take Call o ...

Jaya Bhattacharya Talks About Being Bad on TV, Arjun Wishes Janhvi on ...

Battle for Patidar votes heats up in Gujarat: Narendra Modi unveils mu ...

HBO’s Leaving Neverland review: The last word on Michael Jackson’s ...

ISL 2018-19: Favourites Bengaluru FC wary of tricky knockout ties as d ...

In dry state Bihar, youths resort to bootlegging as unemployment rises ...

Raghuram Rajan's new book: An economist tells us why it is critical to ...

Pakistan says it has taken control of 182 religious schools, detained ...

In Meghalaya, a school teacher is spearheading a turmeric farming move ...

WhatsApp to ban users on unofficial apps: Here’s how to switch to th ...

Gandhi's diet offers food for thought, as historian Nico Slate highlig ...

International Women's Day 2019: Priyanka Chopra shatters stereotypes a ...

Badla Exclusive: Shah Rukh Khan's production loses screens to Captain ...

Indian Premier League 2019 Exclusive: Are the producers facing a logis ...

Kesari EXCLUSIVE: A song sung by Pakistani singer removed from Akshay ...

International Women's Day 2019: A list of dynamic women filmmakers fro ...

Kalank first poster: Varun Dhawan is menacing and how

Indian Premier League 2019 EXCLUSIVE: IPL presenters to play PlayerUnk ...

International Women’s Day: Raazi, Piku are a must watch to understan ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.