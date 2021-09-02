MARKET NEWS

English
Granules India gets licence from DRDO to manufacture and market COVID-19 drug

Developed by DRDO, 2-DG has been granted permission by Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for emergency use as adjunct therapy in moderate to severe COVID-19 patients, Granules India said in a filing to BSE.

PTI
September 02, 2021 / 07:36 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

 
 
Drug firm Granules India on Thursday said it has received licence from Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) to manufacture and market COVID-19 treatment drug, 2- Deoxy-D-Glucose (2-DG).

"Granules is working closely with DRDO team to launch the product in India at the earliest," it added.

The drug reduces a patient's average recovery time by two and half days and oxygen demand by up to 40 percent, the filing said.

Shares of Granules India closed at Rs 344.20 per scrip on BSE, down 0.22 percent from the previous close.
Tags: #DRDO #Granules India #Health #India
first published: Sep 2, 2021 07:36 pm

