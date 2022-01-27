Govt to take decision on COVID curbs based on experts' report: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said the state government will review the COVID-19 situation soon, and take decisions regarding the curbs that are in place, after obtaining the experts’ committee report in this connection.

He said the government is coming out with a book on its achievements so far, as it completes six months in office, tomorrow.

“We (Ministers) have discussed several issues including COVID situation, how to manage it in the days to come, representations given by various organisations (for relaxations), regarding the functioning of schools and colleges among others. We have referred it to the experts’ committee,” Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters after the cabinet meeting, he said once we get the report from the experts’ committee, a meeting will be held in about three or four days and certain decisions will be taken.

Last week, the state government had decided to lift the week-end curfew imposed in view of the spike in coronavirus infections, while deciding to continue the the night curfew between 10PM to 5AM everyday, and all other COVID curbs including 50 per cent capacity rules in cinema halls, pubs, clubs, restaurants, bars, hotels and eating places.

Noting that the Ministers after cabinet meeting, also discussed the upcoming Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) elections, the CM said it has been decided to conduct these polls successfully, whenever it happens, by deploying Ministers from other districts along with those from Bengaluru.

A decision was also taken to make preparations for Zilla and Taluk Panchayat elections.

Alluding to the completion of six months in office tomorrow, he said a book will be released on the achievements of his government so far.

Bommai said discussions were held on the programmes to be implemented until 2023 and publicise the work done during the last six months.

It has been decided that Ministers during the next one week through the media will inform people about the performance of their departments.

He further said that the meeting for coordination between the party (BJP) and the government that was postponed will be convened soon.

“We have discussed and decided to move ahead and work united,” he added.

To a question regarding plans to meet the party high command in Delhi soon, he said he was in constant touch with the party leadership, and will pay a visit, if they call.

“Normally during the parliament session it is a practice for CM to hold a meeting with all MPs from the state in Delhi, there is a plan for such a meeting as well,” he added