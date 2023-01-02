Govt extends price cap on liquid medical oxygen till March 31 amid Covid scare

India faced a shortage in medical oxygen during the second Covid wave (Representative image: Reuters)

Amid the caution sounded by health experts over the new sub-variants of coronavirus, the Indian government on January 2 announced an extension in the price cap on liquid medical oxygen and oxygen gas cylinders till March 31, 2023.

The trade margin cap of 70 percent of price to distributors has also been extended on oxygen concentrations for another three-month period, CNBC TV-18 reported, citing the order issued by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority and the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, dated December 30.

The cap on trade margin will also be applicable on pulse oximeters, blood pressure monitoring machines, nebulizers, digital thermometers and glucometers, the order added.

India faced a severe shortage of medical oxygen during the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, between April and June 2021, when hospitalisations had meteorically shot up.

Amid the crunch, the price of medical oxygen had also surged in June 2021, with margins at the distributor level ranging at around 198 percent during the month. The government had subsequently intervened, and capped the trade margins at 70 percent on the price to distributor level on oxygen concentrators.

The price cap has been extended a number of times since then, and in, July 2022, another six-month extension was announced which was due to expire in December 2022.

The latest order to extend the cap till at least March 31 comes over a week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the country's preparedness in the view of the threat posed by BF.7 and XBB15 variants of COVID-19.

On the directions of Modi, a countrywide mock drill was held on December 27, in which over 20,000 medical facilities had participated.

Starting January 1, the government made pre-departure RT-PCR test mandatory for international passengers arriving from China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore and Japan.

On December 29, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya held a meeting with representatives of pharmaceutical companies to review the availability of medicines and monitor their stocks and prices.

The companies were asked to keep a close watch on the global supply chain scenario, and to ensure adequate stocks and availability of all drugs including COVID drugs, the health ministry had said in a release. "As per directions, the Ministry of Commerce has been asked to monitor ongoing exports of medicinal products and equipment to China," it stated.