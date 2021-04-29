MARKET NEWS

Govt allows import of medical devices like oxygen canister for 3 months with riders

To meet rising demand in the ongoing pandemic, the government has allowed import of medical devices like nebulizer, oxygen concentrators, oxygen cannister, oxygen cylinders, oxygen generators and ventilators.

PTI
April 29, 2021 / 12:59 PM IST
Union Minister Piyush Goyal

The government on Thursday allowed import of 17 medical devices for three months with mandatory declarations immediately after custom clearance and before sale of such products in the domestic market.

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

An order in this regard has been issued by the Food and Consumer Affairs Ministry.

"Government under the leadership of PM@Narendra Modiji permits importers of medical devices for making mandatory declarations required under Legal Metrology Rules, 2011 after custom clearance and before sale," Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted.

This will help fulfil the country's demand of medical devices required for COVID-19, he added.

Due to the prevalent pandemic situation of COVID-19, the ministry in its April 28 order said, there is a steep demand for medical devices in these critical conditions on an urgent basis in view of the emergent health concerns and immediate supply of the medical industry.

Therefore, considering the pandemic situation of COVID-19 and to meet the demand of medical devices, the central government under the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011 "hereby permits the importers of medical devices to import the... medical devices for three months from the date of this advisory..."

Imports of medical devices have been permitted subject to a condition that importers will make all declarations (by way of stamping or putting stickers or online printing) required under the Rules immediately after import/custom clearance and before sale of such products in the domestic market, the order said.

Importers have been asked to inform the quantity of imported medical devices to state governments where import is made, immediately after the shipment, it added.

The move comes amid a crippling shortage of oxygen supply in the wake of rise in COVID-19 cases in the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
first published: Apr 29, 2021 12:59 pm

