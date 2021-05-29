Goa extends COVID-19 curfew until June 7

Pramod Sawant (Image: Twitter/ @DrPramodSawant2)

The Goa government has extended the ongoing COVID-related curfew till June 7, the Chief Minister's Office said on May 29. The curfew will remain effective till 7 am of the said date. It further said that the orders regarding the same shall be issued by respective District Collectors.



Government of Goa has decided to extend the curfew till 7 am of 7th June 2021. The orders regarding the same shall be issued by respective District Collectors.

"Government of Goa has decided to extend the curfew till 7 am of 7th June 2021. The orders regarding the same shall be issued by respective District Collectors," the Goa CMO tweeted.

CM Sawant on May 17 announced a state-level curfew in Goa from May 9 to May 23 which was later extended to May 31.

Currently, all shops except those selling essential items are closed in Goa. The shops selling essential items can conduct business from 7 am to 1 pm. Restaurant kitchens are allowed to operate between 7 am and 7 pm.

Medical stores and health-related facilities are kept out of the purview of the current curfew order.

Goa reported as many as 1,055 new COVID-19 cases, while 32 died on May 28. The state's total COVID-19 caseload now stands at 1,53,456 and the death toll was 2,570, as per the state health bulletin.

A total of five lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to the people in Goa so far, with the state government saying that the 'Tika Utsav' has helped it in reaching out to the beneficiaries, especially in the rural parts.

Goa, which has a population of 16 lakh, has witnessed a spike in COVID-19 cases over the last one month.

As per the government records, five lakh vaccine doses (including the second jabs) have been administered in the state till May 28.

The detailed statistics as on May 26 revealed that 95,886 people were "fully vaccinated", while 3,00,923 others have received the first dose only. The beneficiaries included people in the age group of 18-44 and 45-plus.

The government had organised the first part of the Tika Utsav between March 17 and 23, while the second leg of the initiative began on May 26 in all the panchayats and municipal councils.

(Inputs from PTI)