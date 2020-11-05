Global NGO Arogya World designs new framework to help companies ensure mental well-being of employees

To help corporates address employee well-being better, Arogya World has collaborated with Librum to launch an extensively researched mental health criteria as a part of its Healthy Workplace framework. The initiative was launched at Arogya World’s online Healthy Workplace conference held on November 5.

The new set of criteria includes promotion of employee well-being, managing their stress level, leadership, and supporting recovery. Alongside these, Arogya World’s existing Healthy Workplace criteria will also be followed, which covers promoting physical well-being, healthy eating habits, physical activity, etc.

Nalini Saligram, CEO, Arogya World, said: “By putting mental health on par with physical health, this ambitious and comprehensive set of criteria will spur India’s companies to action and help them address both NCD prevention and mental well-being simultaneously.”

Dr Shekhar Saxena and Dr Vikram Patel, who are mental health experts and professors at the Harvard University, joined forces with the Arogya World team to develop these criteria. Commenting on the mental health programme, Dr Saxena said: “We wanted to develop values and evidence-based set of criteria that would provide a roadmap for implementation of good mental health programs, launch meaningful initiatives and raise awareness around mental health in workplaces in India.”

This marked the first time such an initiative was launched in India. It was developed by Arogya in response to repeated requests for a structured framework to address mental health better during stressful times such as this (coronavirus pandemic).

The World Health Organization (WHO) has projected that between 2012 and 2030, India will suffer economic losses totalling 1.03 trillion dollars due to mental health conditions. The sudden change in workplace dynamic and overall job uncertainty triggered by the pandemic has only made things worse, especially since talks around mental health remain stigmatised in this country.

With ANI inputs