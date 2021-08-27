Global COVID-19 caseload tops 214.5 million: Johns Hopkins University

Image: Shutterstock

The global coronavirus caseload has topped 214.5 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.47 million and vaccinations soared to over 5.07 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Friday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and vaccination tally stood at 214,521,191, 4,472,870 and 5,079,847,363, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 38,374,252 and 633,479, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 32,558,530 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (20,676,561), France (6,777,676), Russia (6,728,699), the UK (6,659,904), Turkey (6,293,267), Argentina (5,161,926), Colombia (4,899,085), Spain (4,822,320), Iran (4,833,135), Italy (4,509,611), Indonesia (4,043,736), Germany (3,914,069) and Mexico (3,271,128), the CSSE figures showed.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 577,565 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (436,365), Mexico (255,452), Peru (198,031), Russia (176,127), the UK (132,465), Italy (128,957), Indonesia (130,182), Colombia (124,567), France (114,269), Argentina (111,117) and Iran (104,716).