Last Updated : Aug 30, 2020 01:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Global coronavirus cases top 25 million

Global deaths from COVID-19 stand at over 842,000, with the US having the highest number with 182,779, followed by Brazil with 120,262 and Mexico with 63,819.

PTI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases globally has topped 25 million. That’s according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

The US leads the count with 5.9 million cases, followed by Brazil with 3.8 million and India with 3.5 million.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher – perhaps 10 times higher in the US, according to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention – given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognised.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
First Published on Aug 30, 2020 01:11 pm

tags #coronavirus #Health #India #World News

