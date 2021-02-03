MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth

Glenmark Pharma gets USFDA nod for seizure treatment drug

The approved product is a generic version of Qudexy XR Capsules of Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC.

PTI
February 03, 2021 / 12:32 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Drug major Glenmark Pharma on Wednesday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator for Topiramate extended-release capsules, used to treat certain types of seizures.

The approved product is a generic version of Qudexy XR Capsules of Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Topiramate extended-release capsules USP in the strengths of 25 mg, 50 mg, 100 mg, 150 mg, and 200 mg, Glenmark said in a regulatory filing.

Quoting IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ended December 2020, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said Qudexy extended-release capsules market achieved annual sales of approximately $120 million.

The company’s current portfolio consists of 169 products authorised for distribution in the US market and 43 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) pending approval with the USFDA.

Close
Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals were trading 2.41 percent higher at Rs 499.10 apiece on the BSE.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Glenmark Pharma #Health #USFDA
first published: Feb 3, 2021 12:32 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What the Union Budget 2021 means for you and your money

Simply Save | What the Union Budget 2021 means for you and your money

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.