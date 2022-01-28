MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • SBI

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    SBI
    Register Now!“Unlock Credit” with Cred Avenue.Pre-Budget discussion on “Solving the enterprise lending and borrowing puzzle in Budget 2022” 29th January at 3pm
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth

    Glenmark Pharma gets USFDA nod for generic drug

    The drug firm has received final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its product which is a generic version of Bausch Health US LLC’s MetroGel-Vaginal, the drug firm said in a statement.

    PTI
    January 28, 2022 / 12:12 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Friday said its US-based unit has received approval from the US health regulator to market Metronidazole Vaginal gel, in the American market.

    The drug firm has received final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its product which is a generic version of Bausch Health US LLC’s MetroGel-Vaginal, the drug firm said in a statement.

    According to IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ending November 2021, the MetroGel-Vaginal Gel achieved annual sales of approximately around USD 60.4 million.

    Glenmark’s current portfolio consists of 173 products authorised for distribution in the US marketplace and 46 ANDA’s pending approval with the USFDA.

    In addition to these internal filings, the drug firm continues to identify and explore external development partnerships to supplement and accelerate the growth of its existing pipeline and portfolio, Glenmark noted.
    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Glenmark Pharmaceuticals #Health #USFDA
    first published: Jan 28, 2022 12:12 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.