Glenmark launches fixed-dose combination for diabetic patients

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Monday said it has launched a novel fixed-dose combination (FDC) of Teneligliptin, with Pioglitazone in India for adults with uncontrolled Type 2 diabetes.

Glenmark has launched this FDC under the brand name Zita Plus Pio, which contains Teneligliptin (20 mg) and Pioglitazone (15 mg), to be taken once a day, the company said in a statement.

Diabetes is a key area of focus for Glenmark; a pioneer in providing access to the latest treatment options to diabetic patients in India.

We are delighted to introduce this novel Zita Plus Pio, which is the first of its kind in India; offering a world-class and affordable treatment option to adult diabetic patients, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Group Vice President & Head, India Formulations Alok Malik said.

Glenmark claimed it is the "first company in India to market the innovative FDC of Teneligliptin + Pioglitazone, which is approved by the DCGI (Drug Controller General of India).”

"This fixed-dose combination will be useful for patients who require treatment with Teneliglitptin and Pioglitazone (as separate drugs) to improve glycemic control reducing insulin resistance,” the company said.

In Type 2 diabetes, there is an impairment in the regulation of sugar by the body, mainly due to cells responding poorly to insulin, thereby resulting in high level of sugar circulating in the bloodstream.





