Genetic variant inherited from Neanderthals lowers risk of severe COVID-19: Report

A genetic variant that lowers the risk of becoming severely ill with COVID-19 was found in Neanderthal DNA.

The genetic variant reduces the risk of severe COVID-19 infection by about 22 percent, according to a research article in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. This means that it increases the chances of a person showing only mild or no symptoms after Sars-CoV-2 (novel coronavirus) infection.

"A Neandertal haplotype on chromosome 12 is protective for severe disease in the current SARS-CoV-2 pandemic. It is present in populations in Eurasia and the Americas at carrier frequencies that often reach and exceed 50 percent" the researchers said.

"The genomic region where this haplotype occurs encodes proteins that are important during infections with RNA viruses," the researchers said.

The research used data from a new study by the Genetic of Mortality in Critical Care (GenOMICC) consortium, which included 2,244 critically ill COVID-19 patients.

"The ancestral Neandertal OAS locus variants may thus have been advantageous to modern humans throughout Eurasia, perhaps due to one or many epidemics involving RNA viruses, especially given that the Neandertal haplotype has been found to be protective for at least three RNA viruses (West Nile virus, hepatitis C virus, SARS-CoV)," the researchers said.