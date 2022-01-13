From Inhospitable Landscapes to Nomadic Communities, Vaccine Awareness Reached Indian Hinterland Through Sanjeevani

With more than 80% first dose vaccination coverage and over 50% of complete vaccine administration of the eligible population, India has covered a long journey in immunisation against COVID-19. Eleven months since the government initiated the partial vaccination drive, there has been a dramatic rise in vaccine uptake resulting in the 1 billion administered doses by October.

Achieving the current vaccination coverage came with its own challenges. The country with varied landscapes, largest population, and diversity had the biggest challenge of outreaching people in the remotest of locations. With limited or no internet access and a poor literacy rate, vaccine acceptance had been comparatively very slow in the early stages.

To take vaccine education and awareness to some of the most inhospitable landscapes and socially disconnected nomadic communities, Network18 and Federal Bank-led initiative, Sanjeevani: A Shot of Life jumped into action. India’s largest inoculation campaign worked from the ground to help the country’s largest state reach its vaccination goal. With human resource crunch and unfavourable geography, vaccination in areas like the Thar desert was especially difficult. Sparsh population, the distance between houses and communities became a deterrent to reaching medical care and vaccine communication. But the Sanjeevani team accepted the challenge of traveling in the difficult desert and reached out to nomadic tribes who are digitally illiterate and convinced them to take the jab. The volunteers have been walking for hours in the scorching heat to reach people in this deserted land to ensure 100 % vaccination. For areas where traveling by foot wasn't possible, the team took camels to reach out to these digitally disconnected portions of India.

Fear of death, fever, and side effects held most of these communities with limited education. Through communication and information, reach out Sanjeevani persuaded more and more people to vaccinate themselves. The volunteers worked relentlessly for days despite their personal health issues. Forgoing beyond the call of their duty, Sanjeevani calls these volunteers Sanjeevani champions for their dedication and untiring services. These are the heroes of the campaign who have taken the vaccination drive to unwelcoming communities and landscapes.

Launched in April this year, Sanjeevani, aimed to facilitate full-immunization coverage across the country. The focus of India’s largest vaccination drive has been to reach out to the pockets of low literacy and awareness to overcome vaccine resistance and improve uptake of the jabs. The Sanjeevani team has taken vaccine-related information to hard-to-reach areas where unvaccinated and partially vaccinated proportion has been higher compared to the rest of the country.

In the first phase of the campaign, a total of over 1100 villages have been sensitized through one-on-one talks, street plays, community discourse, and other initiatives. The campaign’s flagship vehicle, Sanjeevani Gaadi, had helped people in registration through kiosks, took them to vaccination centres. To mark the culmination of the first phase of this initiative, Network18 & federal Bank is hosting India’s first Vaccine telethon on Sunday, 12th December at 12 pm. The continuous 4-hour event will be joined by government officials, industry leaders, sport, and Bollywood stars. The splendid event will also unravel the next phase of the campaign and encourage people to get their complete inoculation by taking both the vaccine shots.