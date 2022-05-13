English
    Free sex reassignment surgeries for transgenders in Maharashtra

    "I would like to tell you on this occasion that we will carry out surgeries for transgenders 100 percent free," Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said.

    PTI
    May 13, 2022 / 09:08 PM IST
    (Representative Image)

    Gender affirming or sex reassignment surgeries would be carried out free for members of the transgender community in Maharashtra, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope has said. He made the announcement at a conference organised by the Public Health Department and the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre here on Thursday.

    NCP MP Supriya Sule shared a video clip of Tope's speech. "I would like to tell you on this occasion that we will carry out surgeries for transgenders 100 percent free," the minister can be heard saying.

    Thanking Tope, Sule tweeted on Friday, "Rajesh Bhaiyya Tope (@rajeshtope11) – Minister for Public Health and Family Welfare, Govt of Maharashtra has declared that Gender affirming or Sex reassignment surgeries (SRS) would be done free of cost for Transgender Individuals in the State."



    PTI
    May 13, 2022
