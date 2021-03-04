English
Former PM Manmohan Singh, wife take COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS

Manmohan Singh and wife Gursharan Kaur were administered Covaxin, India's first indigenously developed vaccine by Bharat Biotech.

PTI
March 04, 2021 / 02:24 PM IST
Manmohan Singh

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Thursday took his first dose of COVID-19 vaccination at AIIMS.

Singh was accompanied by his wife Gursharan Kaur, who also took the vaccine shot.

They were administered Covaxin, India's first indigenously developed vaccine by Bharat Biotech.

The 88-year-old Congress leader remained in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for around half an hour after being administered the vaccine. Sources close to him said he was fine and returned home thereafter.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
PTI
