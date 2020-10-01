Former Maharashtra CM Narayan Rane tests positive for COVID-19

Former chief minister of Maharashtra and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Narayan Rane has tested positive for COVID-19.

Rane, a Rajya Sabha MP, took to Twitter on October 1 and said that his COVID-19 test had come positive. “I am in very good health and will stay isolated for a few days as per the doctor's advice,” Rane said in a tweet in Marathi.

The BJP MP further asked the people who recently came in contact with him to take care of their health.

“Citizens who came in contact with me in the last few days should take care of their health. I will soon return to public service,” Rane said.