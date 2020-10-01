172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|health-trends|former-maharashtra-cm-narayan-rane-tests-positive-for-covid-19-5910281.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2020 02:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Former Maharashtra CM Narayan Rane tests positive for COVID-19

BJP MP Narayan Rane asked the people who recently came in contact with him to take care of their health.

Moneycontrol News
Image: Twitter/@MeNarayanRane
Image: Twitter/@MeNarayanRane

Former chief minister of Maharashtra and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Narayan Rane has tested positive for COVID-19.

Rane, a Rajya Sabha MP, took to Twitter on October 1 and said that his COVID-19 test had come positive. “I am in very good health and will stay isolated for a few days as per the doctor's advice,” Rane said in a tweet in Marathi.

The BJP MP further asked the people who recently came in contact with him to take care of their health.

“Citizens who came in contact with me in the last few days should take care of their health. I will soon return to public service,” Rane said.
First Published on Oct 1, 2020 02:29 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Maharashtra

