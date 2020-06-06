App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2020 01:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Former Indian Footballer E Hamsakoya dies of COVID-19 in Kerala

Hamsakoya and his family had come down to his hometown on May 21 and had been under quarantine.

PTI

Former Santosh Trophy Footballer, E Hamsakoya, who tested positive for COVID-19, succumbed to the virus early on June 6 at a hospital in Kerala, taking the toll due to the infection in the state to 15.

A native of Parappanangadi in Kerala,Hamsakoya (61) had settled in Mumbai.

He and his family had come down to his hometown on May 21 and had been under quarantine.

Hamsakoya's five family members have also tested positive and are undergoing treatment.

Malappuram District Medical Officer Dr K Sakeena said Hamsakoya's wife and son showed symptoms of COVID-19 first and were admitted to the hospital.

All possible medical care was given to the deceased, but he breathed his last early this morning, she said.

"His wife and son tested positive for the virus first in his family. Later, Hamsakoya was also tested positive for the virus and had been under treatment at the medical college. His daughter-in-law and two of his grandchildren have also tested positive and are under medical observation," Dr Sakeena said.

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

A veteran footballer of the Malabar region, Hamsakoya had played for Maharashtra state in Santosh Trophy matches besides playing for popular football clubs, the Mohan Bagan and Mohammedan Sports Club.

A former player of Calicut University football team, Hamsakoya had also played for the national team in the Nehru Trophy. The mortal remains of the deceased would be buried as per the COVID-19 protocol, sources added.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Jun 6, 2020 01:00 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Kerala

