Fitness Planner | Long-distance cycling: Injuries to watch out for

Upper back pain and neck stiffness are quite common when you first take up long-distance cycling. Run through the list of possible reasons, like checking whether your bike is the right height for you. See a doctor if the pain persists for more than three weeks.

Cycling is a low-impact sport, but it is also a sport that involves high repetitions of the same movements. This can cause some trouble if your muscles aren’t strong enough or your form is compromised.

Cyclists can also get injuries because of faulty, improper or worn-out gear. They can even suffer an injury if they use a cycle that is too big or too small for their height. And despite your utmost care, injuries due to poor roads, traffic and poor bike handling skills can also occur.

The most common type of infrastructure-induced mishap is a fall that can lead to something as simple as a bruise or scrape or as serious as a dislocated shoulder or collar bone fractures.

This article is not to put the fear of cycling in you but to arm you with knowledge about what's the worst that could happen and the interventions you can make. We have listed below the five most common cycling injuries:

Upper back, neck pain and stiffness

Anyone new to cycling is likely to face this issue. “Most newbies develop stiffness and/or pain in their upper back and neck in the initial days of cycling. But this is not likely to be a long-term or debilitating problem,” says M.S. Sriram, cycling coach and founder of Sprocket Science India, a bike fit start-up in Bengaluru.

Cause: There are multiple reasons for this injury, starting with not following a structured training programme like the MoneyControl Couch to 50k plan. It can also be caused if you grip the handle bar too tightly while cycling, which has a ripple effect on your entire body, and also if the cycle frame is too big or too small for you, explains Sriram.

Doctor’s advise: Unless core, neck and back muscles are strong you are likely to experience pain, says Dr Dhananjay Gupta, director (orthopedics), Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi. “The muscles get stressed out. To avoid the pain make your muscles much stronger. (Immediate solution could be to) take breaks while cycling. If the problem persists beyond three weeks visit a doctor and get a perspective on whether there is any inflammation. If the cause is physiological, rehab with a phsyio is suggested. Also, rest the system for a few days,” says Dr Gupta.

Lower back stiffness and pain

Lower back stiffness and pain is something that even seasoned cyclists face from time to time and it’s nothing to get alarmed over. However, it is best to address the issue before it becomes a chronic problem.

Cause: Failure to maintain optimum cadence could lead to stiffness and pain in the lower back as would riding a bike that isn’t the right size for you, says Sriram. Another reason for this could be doing too much too soon. However, the most common reason for lower back trouble is when cyclists get lazy about stretching after a ride or training.

Doctor’s advise: Stretch out under supervision, says Dr Gupta. He advises rehab with a physio if lower back stiffness and pain persist. A deep tissue massage with a sports medicine specialist to release the tight hamstrings would also relieve the lower back pain.

IT band friction syndrome

The iliotibial (IT) band stretches from the glutes down to the knees and stabilises the knee laterally. This muscular band becomes tight and causes pain behind or on the side of the knees if the glutes are weak and the IT band has to kick in to compensate during the pedaling motion.

Cause: If your saddle height is not set correctly or if you bump up your intensity or mileage abruptly or too soon, you might face some irritation caused by the IT band. A common cause of IT band friction syndrome is tight or weak hamstrings and gluteal muscles.

Doctor’s advise: Foam roll the IT band and do glute-strengthening exercises such as glute bridges, hip thrusts and squats. Stretch your hamstrings after all forms of training, and the IT band trouble will gradually subside. Also, deep tissue massage to release the tightness in gluteal muscles will help.

Chafing

Some chafing is normal due to the nature of the sport. The most common chafing zones are inner thighs, inside of biceps near the underarms and the butt. However, if you are experiencing extreme chafing it could be because something you are doing or using is wrong.

Cause: If you have a gel seat cover on top of your original saddle, then that is the likely culprit. The gel seat cover slips around with every push of the pedal and causes chafing in some very uncomfortable places, warns Sriram. Using inappropriate gear (such as regular shorts) or poorly fitting cycling shorts could also lead to extreme chafing.

Doctor’s advise: It is unpopular advise, but start by ditching the gel seat cover. Buy yourself a pair of proper cycling shorts. Apply aloe vera to the affected region and make sure you air out the spot when you are not cycling, says Dr Gupta.

Impact injuries due to falls

Falling off bicycles isn't exclusive to kids. Just see Tour de France or Olympic cycling race videos and you will find that some of the best riders in the world crash to the floor in almost every single race. Such falls off the bike could end up in something as common as a scraped knee or something more serious like broken bones. The most common bone to break when you fall while riding is the collar bone, which is extremely painful and has no remedy except being mindful and avoiding any impact to it.

Cause: One of the reasons new cyclists fall off bikes is the lack of bike handling skills, says Sriram. He adds that even seasoned cyclists could fall badly while going downhill at high speeds. Another reason for falling is being surprised by unruly and unpredictable traffic. Infrastructure problems like poorly maintained roads and potholes are also high on the list of things cyclists must watch out for.

Doctor’s advise: Impact injuries such as bruising, scraping and swelling can be addressed by giving first-aid - antiseptics, analgesics (painkillers) and ointments. Also, unwind with a shower and keep the muscles relaxed and don't cycle for a few days till you feel better, Dr Gupta suggests, adding, “However, if the condition persists beyond three weeks, get it checked.”

In case of a collar bone fracture or shoulder dislocation, both are painful conditions and loss of function is significant, warns Dr Gupta. It is an emergency and is acute trauma. It needs immediate professional medical intervention. If not treated properly, it can cause a lot of stress.