Last Updated : Jul 20, 2020 07:30 PM IST | Source: Reuters

First human trial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine shows promise

The vaccine called AZD1222 and under development by AstraZeneca and scientists at Britain's Oxford University, did not prompt any serious side effects and elicited antibody and T-cell immune responses, according to trial results published in The Lancet medical journal.

Reuters

AstraZeneca's experimental COVID-19 vaccine was safe and produced an immune response in early-stage clinical trials in healthy volunteers, data showed on Monday.

The vaccine called AZD1222 and under development by AstraZeneca and scientists at Britain's Oxford University, did not prompt any serious side effects and elicited antibody and T-cell immune responses, according to trial results published in The Lancet medical journal.

 
First Published on Jul 20, 2020 07:29 pm

tags #AstraZeneca #coronavirus #Health #Oxford University #World News

